Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 21

9:08 AM CDT on August 21, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Johnson tells Block Club he had not decided whether to make leadership changes at the CTA

• Forest Park Branch rehab Part B, including reopened Clinton and UIC-Halsted stops, end of Blue Line Express shuttle, started today (NBC)

• Idea of combining CTA/Metra/Pace under strengthened RTA has new legs thanks to support from Preckwinkle, county heads (Crain's)

• Hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck Ulysses Coleman, 38, around 12:55 AM Sunday near North/Laramie in Austin (ABC)

• Man, 36, on motorcycle killed in crash with SUV driver around 9:58 Sunday in 5300 block of West 55th Street next to Midway Airport in Garfield Ridge (ABC)

• Woman, 84, killed after reportedly making sudden U-turn in car and colliding with semi driver on 31200 block of North Route 12 in suburban Volo (CBS)

• Meet Ken Justice, Chicago, Bike Grid Now! member who rides with a "Safe Bike Lanes" sign, campaigning for making 10% of streets bike-priority (WBBM)

• Letter: Here's why we should pedestrianize State Street, despite the "failure" of the half-hearted bus mall created on State in 1979 (Sun-Times)

• Long-vacant Englewood lot gets 25-foot-tall monument from South Side artist (Block Club)

• "Woo Lady" keeps morning crowd motivated on Lakefront Trail (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

