Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 21
39th Ward PB election funds a half mile of protected bike lanes on Montrose between Pulaski and Kostner in Irving Park
It's not a bad location for protected lanes since this part of Montrose, a mostly two-lane street, connects with Elston Avenue, a diagonal crosstown cycling route.
CMAP’s Plan of Action for Regional Transit is an effort to address fiscal cliff, make system safer, more efficient, and equitable
It's good that CMAP, state lawmakers, and the PART committee members appear to be serious about addressing Chicagoland's transit challenges.
What does the Nakari Campbell case tell us about street design and traffic enforcement?
Chicago needs street layouts that force motorists to drive safely. And the CPD needs to bring the driver who grievously harmed Nakari to justice.