Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 18

• Fare changes, consolidated transit agencies among CMAP's ideas to reshape Chicago-area public transportation (Sun-Times)

• Truck driver seriously injured boy, 9, riding bike at New York St. and Kautz Rd. in Aurora (FOX)

• Building crash: SUV driver injured after crashing into daycare center at large Dempster/Keystone intersection in Skokie, no children or staff injured (CBS)

• CPD board votes for officer who told partner to shoot fleeing unarmed man in 2020 Grand Red station incident to be suspended for a year without pay (ABC)

• Man, 18, charged with felony for allegedly stealing property from woman, 29, on Kedzie Green platform on July 13 (FOX)

• Plan Commission approves 131 apartments, 15% affordable, 35 car spots at Royal George site, 1641 N. Halsted, near North/Clybourn stop (Block Club)

• Plan Commission approves 98 affordable apartments at 2136 S. Ashland Ave., 50 affordable units OKed at 6121 S. Hermitage Ave. (Block Club)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!