Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 18

9:11 AM CDT on August 18, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Fare changes, consolidated transit agencies among CMAP's ideas to reshape Chicago-area public transportation (Sun-Times)

• Truck driver seriously injured boy, 9, riding bike at New York St. and Kautz Rd. in Aurora (FOX)

• Building crash: SUV driver injured after crashing into daycare center at large Dempster/Keystone intersection in Skokie, no children or staff injured (CBS)

• CPD board votes for officer who told partner to shoot fleeing unarmed man in 2020 Grand Red station incident to be suspended for a year without pay (ABC)

• Man, 18, charged with felony for allegedly stealing property from woman, 29, on Kedzie Green platform on July 13 (FOX)

• Plan Commission approves 131 apartments, 15% affordable, 35 car spots at Royal George site, 1641 N. Halsted, near North/Clybourn stop (Block Club)

• Plan Commission approves 98 affordable apartments at 2136 S. Ashland Ave., 50 affordable units OKed at 6121 S. Hermitage Ave. (Block Club)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

