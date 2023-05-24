The CTA answered my FOIA on its board’s low ridership – the day I was put in a coma

I’m very grateful for all of the kindness I received after I was riding my bicycle from Carbondale, southern Illinois, towards Garden of the Gods on Friday, April 21, and was struck by a culvert pipe transported by a pickup. The collision resulted in about a week-long medically-induced coma, followed by a couple more weeks of hospitalization. I’ve been back home in Uptown for a few days, and though I still have some symptoms to work through, I’m really happy about the progress I’ve made, and thankful to those who’ve helped me.

That said, there have obviously been some annoying things about this scenario. One of them is that on January 19, 2023, I sent a Freedom of Action Information request to the Chicago Transportation Authority requesting “the number of times [CTA President] Dorval Carter and all CTA board members used their CTA-issued Ventra cards in 2022.” According to FOIA rules, I should have gotten an answer a few weeks later. Instead, the agency dragged its feet for more than three months, and finally emailed its response on April 21. That was a couple of weeks after Chicago’s runoff election, and the very day I was put out of commission for roughly a month.

Don’t get me wrong, the CTA Media staffers are very nice people. They even sent me a get-well card while I was at one of the healthcare centers I stayed at, which I greatly appreciated.

Still, after I regained consciousness in May and began checking emails, I realized that I had missed the boat (or bus) on this story, which was a bummer. Talented Block Club Chicago writer Mack Liederman published his own article on the subject on May 1, ten days after the CTA emailed details to unconscious me. No worries Mack – I wouldn’t have written my piece anytime near the beginning of this month, and it’s good that a local publication got the word out. It’s just a little irritating that the CTA delayed its response for so long, even though I nagged them about the subject on a regular basis, and threatened to get Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office involved.

So what did I learn about Dorval Carter and CTA board members’ 2022 use of the semi-functional system they run from the agency’s response? As you might guess, it was generally pretty minimal, or even non-existent.

CTA FOIA compliance staffer Brigett R. Bevan provided a short letter explaining the agency’s tactics along with the response they sent me the day I was rendered unconscious.