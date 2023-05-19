Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 19
- Chicago takes the 9th place spot on USA Today’s most walkable cities list
- Bicyclist struck and killed yesterday in North Chicago identified as 36-year-old Kyle Summy (CBS Chicago)
- As Chicago bike use rises, so do fatalities (Axios)
- A pedestrian was fatally struck on the Stevenson Expressway late last night (ABC 7)
- Columnist Natalie Moore says it’s time for a reckoning on public transit’s problems (Sun-Times)
- Planners share vision for South Side with Red Line extension (Block Club)
- Kennedy construction is causing trickle-down traffic jams everywhere (CBS Chicago)
- More than half of the 50 public schools shuttered 10 years ago are still vacant (WBEZ)
- Global cities expand bike lanes as cycling grows (Christian Science Monitor)