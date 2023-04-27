Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson announces transition committee and subcommittees

This morning Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson announced the members of the “Chicago for the People Transition Committee” as well as 11 topical subcommittees. The announcement and list was reported by Crain’s.

The transportation subcommittee will be co-chaired by former mayoral candidate and current State Representative Kam Buckner. Amongst the mayoral candidates Buckner had the most progressive transportation platform. Also co-chairing are Kirk Dillard, chairperson of the Regional Transportation Authority, and Roberto Requejo, executive director of Elevated Chicago, a coalition that is the primary proponent of equitable transit-oriented development policies and ordinance in Chicago.

Leading the housing subcommittee will be Julie Dworkin, directory of policy for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless; Jonathan Jones, Director of Diversity for the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council (a construction union); and Sendy Soto, currently a senior director at the Chicago Community Trust and a former managing deputy commissioner at the Chicago Department of Housing in the Lightfoot administration.

Notably absent from the list of subcommittee co-chairs are leaders in housing development, design, or finance.