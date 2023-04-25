Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 25
- Streetsblog Chicago co-founder John Greenfield injured in southern Illinois bike crash (Tribune)
- Tribune commentary: Chicago needs long-term solutions to save the lives of its unhoused residents
- What should downtown look like in 20 years? The city is creating a new plan (Block Club)
- E-bikes are gaining in popularity with local police departments (Daily Herald)
- Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner discusses disaffected youth and their right to spend time outside (Tribune)
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in suburban Waukegan (CBS Chicago)
- Uptown farmers market returns next week in new location on Sunnyside Mall (Block Club)
- Mayor Lightfoot attends opening of The Orange Line restaurant at Midway Airport (City of Chicago)
- Person fatally struck by UP-N Metra train in Evanston yesterday morning (Sun-Times)
- East Palestine families are still living in limbo months after Ohio train fire (Tribune/AP)