Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 7

Cities around the country are facing transit fiscal cliffs – here’s where Chicago fits in (Yahoo News)

WTTW looks at judge’s ruling that Chicago has violated ADA, must install more audible crosswalk signals

Hinz: Johnson should get behind the modernization and expansion of Union Station (Crain’s)

Man severely injured by a speeding, high driver who killed his friends says he found healing in forgiveness (Tribune)

Four injured, one critically in head-on crash early this morning on 8100 block of S. Chicago Ave. (FOX)

South Shore residents could soon invest in and control local developments through a new project (Block Club)

Some Belmont Cragin neighbors don’t want Re:SET music fest in Riis Park: “Listen To Our Voices” (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago