Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 22
- 3-year Kennedy Expressway construction project, including closure of two southbound lanes, now underway (ABC)
- “Significant delays” expected on DuSable LSD through May for Obama Center road widening (Block Club)
- Woman, 78, killed, 6 injured, including 2 children, after teen driver struck another vehicle at Peterson/Kimball (NBC)
- 2 injured, 1 critically, after driver hit tree around midnight near Fullerton/Central in Belmont Cragin (ABC)
- Woman, 46, stabbed another woman near eye with screwdriver during late-night fight at Forest Park terminal (FPR)
- Letter: Smoking on the ‘L’ is a health hazard that discourages ridership, and could be easily addressed through more policing (Sun-Times)
- Letter: Metra’s plan to switch to regional rail with more frequent non-rush service is a great idea (Tribune)
- Cook County approves $5M for Metra’s $38M rehab of 95th/Cottage Grove station in Roseland (Connect CRE)
- John argues that fixing potholes for drivers should be deprioritized in ward budgets in favor of walk/bike/transit projects (WBEZ)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago