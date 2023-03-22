Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 22

3-year Kennedy Expressway construction project, including closure of two southbound lanes, now underway (ABC)

“Significant delays” expected on DuSable LSD through May for Obama Center road widening (Block Club)

Woman, 78, killed, 6 injured, including 2 children, after teen driver struck another vehicle at Peterson/Kimball (NBC)

2 injured, 1 critically, after driver hit tree around midnight near Fullerton/Central in Belmont Cragin (ABC)

Woman, 46, stabbed another woman near eye with screwdriver during late-night fight at Forest Park terminal (FPR)

Letter: Smoking on the ‘L’ is a health hazard that discourages ridership, and could be easily addressed through more policing (Sun-Times)

Letter: Metra’s plan to switch to regional rail with more frequent non-rush service is a great idea (Tribune)

Cook County approves $5M for Metra’s $38M rehab of 95th/Cottage Grove station in Roseland (Connect CRE)

John argues that fixing potholes for drivers should be deprioritized in ward budgets in favor of walk/bike/transit projects (WBEZ)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago