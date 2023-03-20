Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 20

Sun-Times editorial: What the next mayor can — and should — do for public transportation

Right-wing Illinois Policy: “Chicago speed cams failed to stop COVID-era crash epidemic, so they don’t work”

Allegedly drunk, speeding driver killed 1, injured 4 in head-on crash in Bedford Park (NBC)

CPD looking for driver who struck and injured pedestrian on 3/9, 10:45 PM near Belmont/Greenview (CBS)

5 injured, 1 critically after a driver crashed into sign in Arlington Heights (WGN)

Child among 3 injured in rollover crash on I-290 near Damen (FOX)

Man charged with striking officer, breaking his leg, during traffic stop at Roosevelt/DLSD (Block Club)

Charges filed in 8/7 sexual assault case on Blue Line near Jefferson Park station (Nadig)

Metra adding extra trains to UP Northwest Line due to Kennedy Expressway construction (NBC)

CTA, city eye community-centric development around future Red Line extension stations (WTTW)

In praise of NW Indiana’s sprawling network of bike trails (NWI Times)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago