Bus/bike lane enforcement and Complete Street ordinances pass in committee

There was some good news at today’s Chicago Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety meeting as the Smart Streets Pilots ordinance to allow camera enforcement of bus lanes, bike lanes, and loading zones in the central city passed in a preliminary vote. A measure to require Complete Streets upgrades in all city street repaving and streetscape projects, was also approved. Both ordinances will likely go before the full City Council for a final vote next Wednesday, March 15.

Testimony on the measures

The online-only hearing started with testimony from sustainable transportation advocates in favor of the ordinances. Active Transportation Alliance campaign manager Robert Schultz III noted that last year, one in three Chicago traffic fatalities were people walking or biking and said drivers have struck him in crosswalks on two occasions, including last December in Jefferson Park: “Terrifying and unacceptable.” He called the measures, “valuable tools to add to the toolbox towards making Chicago streets safe for all user,” but noted that they “are only one piece of the puzzle [that] can’t and don’t replace building out the network for bikes and buses and the impact that has on safety and reliability.”

Schultz added that the Complete Streets ordinance would mandate “curb extensions and protected bike lanes [that] will save lives, while bus bulbs and bus lanes will improve the speed and reliability of CTA buses. This measure will stretch our infrastructure dollars as far as possible, since safety improvements are cheaper to make when a street is already being rebuilt or repaved.”

In addition, Schultz noted that the Smart Streets Pilot ordinance “has the potential to answer important questions on how to create an efficient and equitable transportation system,” especially if the program includes lots of warning signs for drivers, a warning period for the new tickets, and continued evaluation of Chicago’s Clear Path program, which offers half-off traffic fines for lower-income drivers and a ticket debt forgiveness program.

Another Chicagoan testified that the Complete Streets ordinance will help standardize walk/bike/transit improvements across the city. “We are sick and tired of a piecemeal, ward-by-ward approach to traffic safety that doesn’t work. If Chicago wants to be a world-class city, it needs best-practice street designs that are mandated from the top. This ordinance will save lives by creating streets designed to reduce traffic violence.”

Smart Streets Pilot ordinance

Next CDOT deputy commissioner Vig Krishnamurthy gave a presentation on how the Smart Streets Pilots would work. The ordinance is sponsored by alders Daniel La Spata (1st), Brian Hopkins (2nd), Brendan Reilly (42nd), Andre Vasquez (40th), and Matt Martin (47th.)

This measure has two components. It would allow camera-based enforcement of parking and standing violations via cams mounted on city-owned signs, poles, etc., as well as CTA buses, including vehicles stopped in bike lanes, bus lanes, crosswalks, fire hydrants, and other no-nos. The cameras could not be used to ticket motorists driving in bike or bus lanes, which would require a new state law.

Krishnamurthy explained that it’s a two-year pilot, and the cameras will be operated by an outside contractor, similar to Chicago’s automated red light and speed cameras. (Granted, those programs have had some controversies.) As with the traffic cams, there will be a human review and judgment of each camera image, and tickets will be mailed to the registered vehicle owned in collaboration with the Chicago Department of Finance, with the fines based on the existing municipal code. There will be a 30-day warning period when a new zone is activated, and CDOT promises there will be “clear signage.” The cams won’t be used to enforce parking meter violations.