Streetsblog Chicago’s 2023 Municipal Election Guide

The Chicago municipal election will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Early voting is available at two locations downtown and at one site in each of the 50 wards. Find your sample ballot on the Chicago Board of Elections website.

To help voters make an educated decision, Streetsblog Chicago has been running a series of articles on mayoral candidates’ transportation platforms, and aldermanic hopefuls’ responses to our questionnaire. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we do not endorse candidates.

Below are links to our coverage of the mayoral candidates’ and aldermanic hopefuls’ positions on walking, biking, transit, traffic safety, and affordable housing issues matters. If a mayoral candidate’s name or a ward doesn’t include a link, that means Streetsblog did not receive a response to our request for info from that mayoral hopeful, or responses to our aldermanic survey from any candidates in that district.

Mayoral race

Aldermanic races

Find your ward here.