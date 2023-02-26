Streetsblog Chicago’s 2023 Municipal Election Guide
The Chicago municipal election will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Early voting is available at two locations downtown and at one site in each of the 50 wards. Find your sample ballot on the Chicago Board of Elections website.
To help voters make an educated decision, Streetsblog Chicago has been running a series of articles on mayoral candidates’ transportation platforms, and aldermanic hopefuls’ responses to our questionnaire. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we do not endorse candidates.
Below are links to our coverage of the mayoral candidates’ and aldermanic hopefuls’ positions on walking, biking, transit, traffic safety, and affordable housing issues matters. If a mayoral candidate’s name or a ward doesn’t include a link, that means Streetsblog did not receive a response to our request for info from that mayoral hopeful, or responses to our aldermanic survey from any candidates in that district.
Mayoral race
- Kam Buckner
- Jesús “Chuy” García
- Ja’Mal Green
- Sophia King
- Lori Lightfoot
- Roderick Sawyer
- Willie Wilson
- Paul Vallas
- Streetsblog coverage of the WCPT mayoral forum
- Streetsblog coverage of the Access Living forum on disability issues
- Streetsblog coverage of the Safe Streets for All forum on livable streets issues
- Streetsblog’s humorous overview of the hopefuls’ transit platforms as literal transit platforms
Aldermanic races
- 1st Ward
- 2nd Ward
- 3rd Ward
- 4th Ward
- 5th Ward
- 6th Ward
- 7th Ward
- 8th Ward
- 9th Ward
- 10th Ward
- 11th Ward
- 12th Ward
- 13th Ward
- 14th Ward
- 15th Ward
- 16th Ward (Streetsblog coverage of a 16th Ward candidate forum)
- 17th Ward
- 18th Ward
- 19th Ward
- 20th Ward
- 21st Ward
- 22nd Ward
- 23rd Ward
- 24th Ward
- 25th Ward
- 26th Ward
- 27th Ward
- 28th Ward
- 29th Ward
- 30th Ward
- 31st Ward
- 32nd Ward
- 33rd Ward
- 34th Ward
- 35th Ward
- 36th Ward
- 37th Ward
- 38th Ward
- 39th Ward
- 40th Ward
- 41st Ward
- 42nd Ward
- 43rd Ward
- 44th Ward
- 45th Ward
- 46th Ward (Streetsblog coverage of a 46th Ward candidate forum)
- 47th Ward
- 48th Ward
- 49th Ward
- 50th Ward