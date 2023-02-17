Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 17
- Metra board approves 5-year strategic plan (Trains.com)
- CTA, US Army announce new veteran recruitment partnership (FOX)
- Heavy snowfall in norther suburbs blamed for multiple car crashes (CBS)
- Man charged with shoving Steven Spangler onto tracks at Joliet Metra station on 10/26, causing decapitation (Patch)
- Man arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of a gun and knife at Kedzie-Homan station (FOX)
- Tammy Anderson, Chicago’s dancing crossing guard, to be honored in ‘Windy City Weekend’ segment (Block Club)
- LA-based comedian David Razowsky used to bike for transportation in Chicago (Axios)
- Fourth annual International Women’s Day Bike Ride 3/8-12 spreads the message of diversity, equity and inclusion (Herald)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago