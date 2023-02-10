Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 9
- Ja’Mal Green: More resources are needed for unhoused people sheltering on the ‘L’ to improve conditions on transit (FOX)
- Paul Vallas rents in Chicago but his legal permanent residence is in Palos Heights, near Chicagoland’s best mountain biking (WTTW)
- Cooper Roberts, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting receives an adaptive bicycle (Daily Herald)
- Man charged with armed robbery for 1/13 noon mugging of man, 40, at Central Green Line stop in Austin (FOX)
- Police enforcing smoking on the Red Line at Monroe seize illegal guns from two teens (FOX)
- Devon in Edgewater is getting new bike lanes, possibly protected, plus pedestrian upgrades and murals (Block Club)
- Pullman Railroad Days to again feature historic railcar displays on May 20-21 (Trains)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago