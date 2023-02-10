Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 9

Ja’Mal Green: More resources are needed for unhoused people sheltering on the ‘L’ to improve conditions on transit (FOX)

Paul Vallas rents in Chicago but his legal permanent residence is in Palos Heights, near Chicagoland’s best mountain biking (WTTW)

Cooper Roberts, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting receives an adaptive bicycle (Daily Herald)

Man charged with armed robbery for 1/13 noon mugging of man, 40, at Central Green Line stop in Austin (FOX)

Police enforcing smoking on the Red Line at Monroe seize illegal guns from two teens (FOX)

Devon in Edgewater is getting new bike lanes, possibly protected, plus pedestrian upgrades and murals (Block Club)

Pullman Railroad Days to again feature historic railcar displays on May 20-21 (Trains)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago