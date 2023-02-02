Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 2

Mayoral hopeful Kam Buckner talks about CTA, biking, and “dibs” (Block Club)

SUV driver fatally struck man, 77, trying to cross street at Martin/Brom in Naperville (WGN)

Norfolk Southern continues Englewood expansion —but will the company meet community demands? (Block Club)

Ogden between Western and Pulaski is getting a streetscape project, but apparently no bike lanes (Block Club)

Final proposals revealed for We Will Chicago Woodlawn RFQ to develop land near Cottage Grove Green station (YIMBY)

Pedway accidentally locked between Macy’s and Red Line during frigid Wednesday morning commute (CBS)

Check out this proposed new Metra / South Shore Line map design

Super-romantic gift idea: Buy your Valentine a CTA sign (CBS)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago