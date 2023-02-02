Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 2
- Mayoral hopeful Kam Buckner talks about CTA, biking, and “dibs” (Block Club)
- SUV driver fatally struck man, 77, trying to cross street at Martin/Brom in Naperville (WGN)
- Norfolk Southern continues Englewood expansion —but will the company meet community demands? (Block Club)
- Ogden between Western and Pulaski is getting a streetscape project, but apparently no bike lanes (Block Club)
- Final proposals revealed for We Will Chicago Woodlawn RFQ to develop land near Cottage Grove Green station (YIMBY)
- Pedway accidentally locked between Macy’s and Red Line during frigid Wednesday morning commute (CBS)
- Check out this proposed new Metra / South Shore Line map design
- Super-romantic gift idea: Buy your Valentine a CTA sign (CBS)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K, hopefully by February 28, to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great winter.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago