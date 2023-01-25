Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 25
- ATA looks at the new agreement between CDOT and IDOT that will streamline safety infra approval process
- Locals ask for safer streets, more bathrooms at first meeting on Grant Park updates (Block Club)
- Bicycling is playing a role in the race for 1st Ward alderperson (Block Club)
- 2 officers, 2 civilians injured after squad car / box truck collision on 2800 block of W. Harrison in N. Lawndale (ABC)
- Volunteers who assist homeless at Jeff Park station decry guards’ method of clearing people from bus shelters (Block Club)
- Block Club looks at the planned ped improvements to Irving Park Rd. in the 47th Ward, where Peter Paquette was killed
- Axios looked at Chicago’s Left Turn Traffic Calming infra, which is getting obliterated by drivers
- DeKalb mayor says there’s a “perfect opportunity” to extend Metra out to the college town (Shaw Local)
- Ex-CDOT chief Gabe Klein, now heading federal e-vehicle program, discusses future of micromobility (GovTech)
- Reasons to Be Cheerful looks at Working Bikes’ efforts to ship bikes to people who need them in other countries
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago