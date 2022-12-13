Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 13

Why did it take police 18 months to arrest suspect in hit-and-run killing of Selina Taylor her 4-month-old son? (NBC)

10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus near York Road and Oak Brook (ABC)

Driver fleeing police crashes into city truck in Winona/Oakley, causing stolen car to burst into flames (Block Club)

Multi-Vehicle crash involving 2 semis on Veterans’ Memorial Tollway, no reported injuries (NBC)

Police seek suspect in pepper spraying of CTA bus driver on November 9 in the 6300 block of S. Stony Island (Sun-Times)

Updated Six Corners development at former Peoples Gas lot includes more apartments and new retail (Block Club)

Remembering iconic Chicago pedestrian Joseph Kromelis, 75, known as the Walking Man (Sun-Times)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago