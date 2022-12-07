Last week was an especially deadly one for Chicago traffic violence

Earlier this year the city of Chicago made improvements to its crash reporting, and nowadays crash reports are added to the city’s data portal within a day or two of the crash. In response, in May Streetsblog Chicago cofounder Steven Vance launched a new Chicago Crash Browser, which pulls data from the city’s data portal, checking for new reports every hour. Visit his personal website for info on how to access the browser.

Tragically, Steven found that last week was one of the deadliest in months for crashes on Chicago surface streets. Between Sunday, November 27, and Saturday, December 3, there were 1,731 reported traffic crashes in Chicago. These included:

•Seven fatalities

•Forty people with incapacitating injuries (visible injuries requiring hospitalization)

•200 people with non-incapacitating injuries (visible injuries that didn’t require hospitalization)

Here are the seven fatal crash cases.

November 28: Two people were injured in a fatal crash at 2297 S. Archer Ave. involving a driver hitting a fixed object.

December 1: One person was injured in a fatal crash at 750 S. Racine At. involving a driver striking a bike rider.

December 2: Two people were injured in a fatal crash at 4804 W. Gladys Ave. involving a driver hitting a parked car.

December 2: Two people were injured in a fatal crash at 18 N. Cicero Ave. involving a driver striking a pedestrian.

December 3: One person was injured in a fatal crash at 7001 S. Stony Island Ave. involving a driver hitting a pedestrian.

December 3: One person was injured in a fatal crash at 2322 W. 112th St. involving a driver hitting a pedestrian.

The pedestrian and bike fatalities do not appear to have been reported by other news outlets. Streetsblog is researching the details of these cases, and we’ll do further reporting if we’re able to get more info.

Steven found that during the previous week, between Sunday, November 20, and Saturday, November 26, there were 1,822 reported on-street traffic crashes in Chicago. These included:

•Five fatalities

•59 people with incapacitating injuries (visible injuries requiring hospitalization)

•241 people with non-incapacitating injuries (visible injuries that didn’t require hospitalization)

Steven says, “My recommendation to [Chicagoans] is that you email this to your alderperson and ask how they’re spending their $1.5 million in discretionary menu funds to help fix this.”