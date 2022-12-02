Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 2
- Metra riders discuss the potential rail strike that could disrupt their commutes (ABC)
- Male driver fatally shot in chest in 7500 block of S. Eberhart, causing 4-cart crash that injured a female driver (WGN)
- Suspect charged with pushing man 28, off Division Blue platform, causing injury, several officers hurt while making arrest (CBS)
- Miraculous: UPS trucker drives off Indiana Toll Road bridge, vehicle catches fire, falls into river, driver OK (CBS)
- More coverage of Walter Payton High student Jane Brunson’s run-ins with reckless drivers on her bike (NBC)
- Employees of Boiler Room pizzeria, known for ‘L’ car themed bathrooms, say sudden closure was a shock (Block Club)
- Car-free? Congrats, you weren’t one of the 242 drivers who had vehicles towed on first night of winter parking ban (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago