Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 2

  • Metra riders discuss the potential rail strike that could disrupt their commutes (ABC)
  • Male driver fatally shot in chest in 7500 block of S. Eberhart, causing 4-cart crash that injured a female driver (WGN)
  • Suspect charged with pushing man 28, off Division Blue platform, causing injury, several officers hurt while making arrest (CBS)
  • Miraculous: UPS trucker drives off Indiana Toll Road bridge, vehicle catches fire, falls into river, driver OK (CBS)
  • More coverage of Walter Payton High student Jane Brunson’s run-ins with reckless drivers on her bike (NBC)
  • Employees of Boiler Room pizzeria, known for ‘L’ car themed bathrooms, say sudden closure was a shock (Block Club)
  • Car-free? Congrats, you weren’t one of the 242 drivers who had vehicles towed on first night of winter parking ban (Block Club)

