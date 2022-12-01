Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 1
- Marquette Greenway Trail Project now has $5.6M needed for remaining Michigan portion of route (Crain’s)
- Driver, 49, fatally shot Monday afternoon, 2 injured in resulting car crash on 400 block of West 87th (ABC)
- Charges dismissed against wrong-way driver who killed teacher Allan Nunez, 32, on motorcycle, civil suit filed (FOX)
- Housing costs in East Ukrainian Village compared to other bikeable neighborhoods across U.S. (KTVZ)
- Are you car-free? Enjoy not having to worry about Chicago’s overnight winter parking ban, which starts today (Block Club)
- Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting Thursday 12/8, 6-7:30 at Garfield Park Field House – RSVP here
- West Town Bikes hosts a happy hour Friday 12/9, 7-10 PM at the shop, 2459 W. Division St.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago