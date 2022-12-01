Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 1

Marquette Greenway Trail Project now has $5.6M needed for remaining Michigan portion of route (Crain’s)

Driver, 49, fatally shot Monday afternoon, 2 injured in resulting car crash on 400 block of West 87th (ABC)

Charges dismissed against wrong-way driver who killed teacher Allan Nunez, 32, on motorcycle, civil suit filed (FOX)

Housing costs in East Ukrainian Village compared to other bikeable neighborhoods across U.S. (KTVZ)

Are you car-free? Enjoy not having to worry about Chicago’s overnight winter parking ban, which starts today (Block Club)

Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting Thursday 12/8, 6-7:30 at Garfield Park Field House – RSVP here

West Town Bikes hosts a happy hour Friday 12/9, 7-10 PM at the shop, 2459 W. Division St.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago