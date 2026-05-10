May Day, May Day! Scenes from two different Chicago bike rides celebrating the labor holiday

Left: The Union Stock Yard Gate, the only significant structural element of the former meat processing complex that still exists. There Active Transportation Alliance cofounder Randy Neufeld discussed the site's labor history. Right: Michael Burton, front, and his group at the Haymarket Monument in the West Loop. Photos by John Greenfield and Gin Kilgore, who co-organized the West Side ride with Burton.
This post isn’t completely within Streetsblog Chicago’s wheelhouse, but I thought many of our readers would enjoy it, so I wrote it up over weekend for fun.
Last May Day, I took part in a bike tour of labor landmarks led by local bike advocacy legend Randy Neufeld, cofounder of the Chicagoland Bicycle Federation, which later became the Active Transportation Alliance in 2008. Joining us on our trip through the South Side were Leonard Rau, a brand strategist who helped out with the name change, and Avi Stopper, a Denver resident who leads a project based in that city called Bike Streets.
As it happened, a couple hours later that day, early Chicago Critical Mass organizers Gin Kilgore and Michael Burton led another bicycle journey on the Northwest and West sides that intersected with Neufeld’s itinerary at one point. I’ll provide a gallery of images from both rides shortly.
Avi Stopper: It all started with what we call the Low-Stress Denver Bike Map. With advocacy groups around the country, we make low stress bike maps so that people can more easily navigate their communities. And we also do a lot of advocacy work to try to figure out how cities can codify those low stress community networks and turn those into formal, complete networks. So we’re really interested in this question about how cities can rapidly, like in two, three, four years, create the first version of a complete bike network. All right.
JG: What brings you to town?
AS: A University of Chicago reunion. I lived here for ten years. It’s a great opportunity to ride with you guys, and I’m eager to see Randy in his own environment. I’ve taken him on a tour of Denver.
JG: All right, so this is kind of payback.
AS: Yeah!
Without further ado, here are images from Neufeld’s South Side tour and Kilgore and Burton’s West Side tour. I took all photos of the former. Burton shot all the images of the latter, unless noted otherwise.
Randy Neufeld’sSouth Side May Day ride
Gin Kilgore’s andMichael Burton’s Northwest and West Side May Day journey
The Haymarket Martyrs Memorial at the cemetery, with the inscription, “The day will come when our silence will be more powerful than the voices you are throttling today.”
On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,701 with $17,299 to go, ideally by the end of May.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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