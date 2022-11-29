Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 29

What should we do about Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago’s busiest and most crash-prone on-street bike route? (Block Club)

What are the challenges for people with disabilities navigating Chicago? (WBEZ)

Metra Rock Island inbound train hit a car at grade crossing between Willow Crest and 149th Street this morning (ABC)

14-year-old shot while riding bike in Chicago’s Jeffrey Manor neighborhood (WGN)

Portage, IN man charged after police said he struck and seriously injured a juvenile on a bike and fled (Tribune)

Bike repair stations are popping up around the suburbs (Daily Herald)

Op-ed: The Grand Illinois Trail network needs to be upgraded (Shaw Local)

Wishful thinking: Commuters Take Action hosts a Dorval Carter retirement party Sat. 12/3 at Emporium in Logan Square

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago