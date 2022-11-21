Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 21

Hundreds turned out for CTA job fair at Olive Harvey College (FOX)

ATA: Sidewalk snow removal should be a municipal service

Driver fleeing traffic stop killed, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash at 14th/Michigan (ABC)

Motorist speeding on 4-lane stretch of Touhy in Lincolnwood died after striking tree (FOX)

2 CPD officers injured at Pratt/Rockwell in West Ridge, apparently after running stop sign without siren on (CBS)

Woman, 38, in fair condition after hit-and-run driver struck her in crosswalk at Ohio/Rush (ABC)

Can a “tracked vehicle” sticker from the sheriff’s office help deter carjackers? (Block Club)

ATA looks at the shrine to fallen bicyclists at a recent Day of the Dead celebration in Hermosa

What makes for a good bike room, and how do you get one in your building? (ATA)

