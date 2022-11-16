It’s getting real: Lightfoot introduces the RLE transit TIF to the City Council

A few days ago I wrote about why all Chicagoans, especially transit advocates, should support the proposed transit tax-increment financing district that would raise a projected $959 million to help pay for the $3.6 billion South Red Line extension. The route would run 5.6 miles from the 95th-Dan Ryan station in Roseland to 130th Street in Altgeld Gardens, through predominantly African-American areas, where people have been asking for ‘L’ service since the 1970s. It’s projected to cut 30 minutes off the one-way transit commute time from 130th Street to the Loop.

The funding proposal has been controversial. Unlike the transit TIF that is helping to pay for the Red and Purple Modernization project on the North Side, the new district would capture property tax revenue from relatively prosperous parts of town, including the Loop and the Near South Side, and redistribute that wealth to the struggling Far South Side, making it a “Robin Hood” initiative. And some alderpersons have argued that, since the ‘L’ system is having major problems with unreliable service due to staffing shortages, plus violent crime, especially on the Red Line, it makes no sense to invest further in the system.

But Far South Siders been asking for this project for over half a century, and it would also have major racial equity benefits for a long-neglected part of town. The extension is estimated to increase the number of jobs that can be reached within an hour from the project area by 46 percent. It will also spur investment in housing and retail along the corridor. And by making it easier for people in lower-income communities of color to access work, education, healthcare, and retail, it will improve life incomes and create more prosperous and peaceful communities. That’s in the interest of all Chicagoans.