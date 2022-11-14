Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 14

Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension (Active Trans)

Bruce Mainzer: It’s time for CTA to get on the electric bus (Tribune)

Driver died after striking tree near Touhy/Kostner in Lincolnwood (CBS)

16 members of St. Ignatius hockey team were injured, 3 critically, by allegedly drunk trucker in Indiana (Sun-Times)

1 critically injured after driver of carjacked Amtrak truck struck several vehicles near United Center (CBS)

Man beat up over cigarettes on CTA Red Line train in South Loop (FOX)

Metra will continue $100 monthly passes, other discount fares for 2023 (Trains)

New pedestrian greenway could connect Chicago’s East Side with New Buffalo, Michigan (Tribune)

Courtney talks to The Economist about the movement to block roads in order to demand safer cycling

