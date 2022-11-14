Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 14
- Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension (Active Trans)
- Bruce Mainzer: It’s time for CTA to get on the electric bus (Tribune)
- Driver died after striking tree near Touhy/Kostner in Lincolnwood (CBS)
- 16 members of St. Ignatius hockey team were injured, 3 critically, by allegedly drunk trucker in Indiana (Sun-Times)
- 1 critically injured after driver of carjacked Amtrak truck struck several vehicles near United Center (CBS)
- Man beat up over cigarettes on CTA Red Line train in South Loop (FOX)
- Metra will continue $100 monthly passes, other discount fares for 2023 (Trains)
- New pedestrian greenway could connect Chicago’s East Side with New Buffalo, Michigan (Tribune)
- Courtney talks to The Economist about the movement to block roads in order to demand safer cycling
