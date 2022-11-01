Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 1

WTTW talks to #PlowTheSidewalks advocates about their rally for municipal sidewalk clearance

Axios (and John): Gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey broke the law by canvassing on Lakeview’s Belmont ‘L’ stop platform

2 car occupants killed, 2 seriously injured, after Lexis driver rear-ended school bus in Campton Hills (ABC)

6 injured on 1700 block of W. Augusta after driver fleeing traffic stop struck another car, fled the scene (ABC)

Driver crashed into Burnside hair salon, causing building to partially collapse, no reported injuries (ABC)

Vasquez rejects a developer’s plan to build 17 apartments at church rectory over affordability, parking concerns (Block Club)

WBEZ looks at Working Bikes program to train new mechanics on the South and West sides

