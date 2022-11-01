Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 1
- WTTW talks to #PlowTheSidewalks advocates about their rally for municipal sidewalk clearance
- Axios (and John): Gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey broke the law by canvassing on Lakeview’s Belmont ‘L’ stop platform
- 2 car occupants killed, 2 seriously injured, after Lexis driver rear-ended school bus in Campton Hills (ABC)
- 6 injured on 1700 block of W. Augusta after driver fleeing traffic stop struck another car, fled the scene (ABC)
- Driver crashed into Burnside hair salon, causing building to partially collapse, no reported injuries (ABC)
- Vasquez rejects a developer’s plan to build 17 apartments at church rectory over affordability, parking concerns (Block Club)
- WBEZ looks at Working Bikes program to train new mechanics on the South and West sides
