Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 5

Two longtime bike advocates are selling slender, garage-less house with bicycle foyer (Crain’s)

West Loop’s Madison streetscape is getting a $2.9 million facelift (Block Club)

Man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding the bus (Fox 32)

Western Springs village and county officials recognize completion of new bike path connection to Bemis Woods (Tribune)

Forest Park pleads for more help as overdoses on CTA trains continue (ABC 7)

Forest Park mayor wants money from county, state leaders for emergencies from CTA Blue Line stop (CBS 2)

Looking to trick-or-treat? Here’s a full guide to “Halloweek” spots (Block Club)

Editor of revamped Chicago Architecture Guide leading Hyde Park walking tour (Block Club)

Conde Nast Traveler profile: Why the magic of Chicago endures

A brewpub and coffee roaster that hires homeless veterans is coming to Pullman (Eater)

