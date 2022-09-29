Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 29
- John talks with ATA’s Jim Merrell about the group’s campaigns to fight car-dependency (Reader)
- CPD says Dominga Flores, 25, killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side (ABC)
- Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community: Wine bottle attack on Red Line part of pattern of anti-Asian violence (Block Club)
- GOP operative Dan Proft runs ad using bottle assault footage without victim’s permission, making false claim about Safe-T Act (Capitolfax)
- 50 years after fatal train crash, survivors don’t want Chicago to forget (Tribune)
- Webster Ave. bridge construction will wrap up by end of November (Block Club)
- Expanded outdoor dining may become an all-seasons fixture in Chicago (Eater)
- Crain’s reporter David Manilow takes a bike ride through the Chicago Fire TV set
- CDOT Chicago Mobility Collaborative online meeting today 6-7:30 PM
- Ghost bike installation for fallen cyclist Sam Bell, 44 6 PM today at Huron/Milwaukee may be livestreamed for CMC meeting attendees
