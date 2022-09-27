Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 27
- Driver charged in Evanston hit-and-run that seriously injured man, 18 (Evanston Roundtable)
- Fifty years ago, two Loop-bound commuter Illinois Central trains crashed, killing 45 and injuring more than 300 (Tribune)
- Mayoral hopeful Ald. Ray Lopez calls for dedicated transit police force, CPD throws water on that idea (FOX)
- Chicago Transit Authority adds new features to cars amid safety concerns (NBC)
- White CTA staffer went to help robbery victim at Homan/Kedzie, items were stolen from her booth (FOX)
- Lightfoot offers TIF money to convert vacant LaSalle Street offices into housing (Block Club)
- Supply chain shortage leaves Chicago woman without a car for months following crash (for better or for worse) (CBS)
