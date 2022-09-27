Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 27

Driver charged in Evanston hit-and-run that seriously injured man, 18 (Evanston Roundtable)

Fifty years ago, two Loop-bound commuter Illinois Central trains crashed, killing 45 and injuring more than 300 (Tribune)

Mayoral hopeful Ald. Ray Lopez calls for dedicated transit police force, CPD throws water on that idea (FOX)

Chicago Transit Authority adds new features to cars amid safety concerns (NBC)

White CTA staffer went to help robbery victim at Homan/Kedzie, items were stolen from her booth (FOX)

Lightfoot offers TIF money to convert vacant LaSalle Street offices into housing (Block Club)

Supply chain shortage leaves Chicago woman without a car for months following crash (for better or for worse) (CBS)

