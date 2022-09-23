Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 23
- More footage from last night’s Jamapalooza bike convergence and DLSD die-in, organized by Chicago, Bike Grid Now
- Driver critically injured man near Emerson/Hartrey in Evanston Thursday morning (ABC)
- Teen charged with armed robbery of man, 27 on Blue Line near UIC-Halsted stop (FOX)
- Man federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl at Adams/Wabash station (FOX)
- Chicago cop pleads not guilty of battery after falsely accusing Puerto Rican teen of bike theft, pinning him to ground (Block Club)
- Letter: Metra should open more cars to allow social distancing, restore late night schedules (Tribune)
- Why is the concrete still falling on the still-new CTA Brown Line flyover, and why no fix? (CBS)
- More on the closing of Millennium Park’s bike station, including commentary from Better Streets (Sun-Times)
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.