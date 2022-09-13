Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 13
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, at 79th/MLK in Chatham Monday night (ABC)
- Driver killed male pedestrian early Monday morning at Ogden/Yackey in Lisle, fled the scene (ABC)
- Senior driving an SUV strikes another vehicle at Howard/Caldwell in Niles, seriously injuring the other motorist (CBS)
- Man gets 65 years for fatally shooting Dwayne Young, 38, over a minor rear-end crash in Waukegan (LMCS)
- Friends remember Sam Bell, 44, killed on bike by driver who failed to yield, ghost bike installation planned (Block Club)
- After woman was struck by police officer in 2019, activist notches legal victory that could result in $720K ruling (Sun-Times)
- Possible national freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines (CBS)
- Kam Buckner holds listening session, including bike/ped issues, tonight from 5-6:30 PM at Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway
