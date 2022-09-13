Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 13

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Eric Ray, 59, at 79th/MLK in Chatham Monday night (ABC)

Driver killed male pedestrian early Monday morning at Ogden/Yackey in Lisle, fled the scene (ABC)

Senior driving an SUV strikes another vehicle at Howard/Caldwell in Niles, seriously injuring the other motorist (CBS)

Man gets 65 years for fatally shooting Dwayne Young, 38, over a minor rear-end crash in Waukegan (LMCS)

Friends remember Sam Bell, 44, killed on bike by driver who failed to yield, ghost bike installation planned (Block Club)

After woman was struck by police officer in 2019, activist notches legal victory that could result in $720K ruling (Sun-Times)

Possible national freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines (CBS)

Kam Buckner holds listening session, including bike/ped issues, tonight from 5-6:30 PM at Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway

