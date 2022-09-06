Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 6

Hit-and-run driver killed Enrique Martinez, 22, on sidewalk near Madison/Ogden in possible homicide (Sun-Times)

ISP: Nick Damato, 18, fatally struck after “losing control of his motorcycle” on Kennedy near Sayre (Sun-Times)

Tow truck driver arrested after running red at Monroe/State, causing car to flip over, injuring 3 people (ABC)

2 girls, 15, in good condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver while riding scooter at 28th/Kedzie (Sun-Times)

Man arrested after CTA security guard sees him loading a gun (while smoking) on a CTA train (FOX)

Block Club looks at the push by We Keep You Rollin’ for bikeways on the Far South Side (Block Club)

Photos from Sunday’s Bike the Drive takeover of DuSable LSD (Tribune)

WGN visits Heritage General Store, which sells locally made bikes and coffee

Metra ran a private run for American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners to Elgin and back (Trains.com)

This week Chicago, Bike Grid Now leads Bike Bus rides on Wednesday 7:30 AM on Halsted *and* Milwaukee

