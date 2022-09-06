Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 6
- Hit-and-run driver killed Enrique Martinez, 22, on sidewalk near Madison/Ogden in possible homicide (Sun-Times)
- ISP: Nick Damato, 18, fatally struck after “losing control of his motorcycle” on Kennedy near Sayre (Sun-Times)
- Tow truck driver arrested after running red at Monroe/State, causing car to flip over, injuring 3 people (ABC)
- 2 girls, 15, in good condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver while riding scooter at 28th/Kedzie (Sun-Times)
- Man arrested after CTA security guard sees him loading a gun (while smoking) on a CTA train (FOX)
- Block Club looks at the push by We Keep You Rollin’ for bikeways on the Far South Side (Block Club)
- Photos from Sunday’s Bike the Drive takeover of DuSable LSD (Tribune)
- WGN visits Heritage General Store, which sells locally made bikes and coffee
- Metra ran a private run for American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners to Elgin and back (Trains.com)
- This week Chicago, Bike Grid Now leads Bike Bus rides on Wednesday 7:30 AM on Halsted *and* Milwaukee
