Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 6

  • Hit-and-run driver killed Enrique Martinez, 22, on sidewalk near Madison/Ogden in possible homicide (Sun-Times)
  • ISP: Nick Damato, 18, fatally struck after “losing control of his motorcycle” on Kennedy near Sayre (Sun-Times)
  • Tow truck driver arrested after running red at Monroe/State, causing car to flip over, injuring 3 people (ABC)
  • 2 girls, 15, in good condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver while riding scooter at 28th/Kedzie (Sun-Times)
  • Man arrested after CTA security guard sees him loading a gun (while smoking) on a CTA train (FOX)
  • Block Club looks at the push by We Keep You Rollin’ for bikeways on the Far South Side (Block Club)
  • Photos from Sunday’s Bike the Drive takeover of DuSable LSD (Tribune)
  • WGN visits Heritage General Store, which sells locally made bikes and coffee
  • Metra ran a private run for American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners to Elgin and back (Trains.com)
  • This week Chicago, Bike Grid Now leads Bike Bus rides on Wednesday 7:30 AM on Halsted *and* Milwaukee

