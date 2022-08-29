Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 29

ATA’s Amy Rynell discusses the killing of a man, 55, on a bike by SUV driver who ran stop sign in Armour Square (WGN)

Killing of ped Meireis Shawman, 40, by speeding driver in Clearing happened during chaotic drag race weekend (Block Club)

7 injured, including 2 children, 4 critically, after driver ran red at 63rd/Halsted in Englewood, struck another vehicle (ABC)

Fundraiser planned for Raul Basulto, who nearly lost his leg when hit-and-run driver struck him last year (Block Club)

CTA says surveillance footage contradicts CPD claim man was stabbed, robbed at Lake Red stop Sunday (FOX)

CPD: Woman was shot in knee during confrontation on Red Line train near Lake Street early Saturday morning (CBS)

Chinatown’s Wentworth Avenue named one of the coolest streets in the world (Time Out)

