Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 25
- CTA signs $30 million contract to bring dog patrols to the system (Sun-Times)
- Advice for staying safe on CTA: “Be aware of your surroundings, be sure of yourself and be brave of heart” (Sun-Times)
- Governing looks at the controversy over funding the Red Line extension with TIFs in other parts of town
- Block Club looks at the plan for painted bike lanes on Belmont in Lakeview that won’t connect with LFT (Block Club)
- Op-ed: Lake County Amtrak station could be an economic engine (Tribune)
- Orland Park townhome development planned a few blocks east of 143rd Street Metra station (Tribune)
- New bike light designed and assembled in Chicago features “automotive grade technology” (BRAIN)
