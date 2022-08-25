Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 25

  • CTA signs $30 million contract to bring dog patrols to the system (Sun-Times)
  • Advice for staying safe on CTA: “Be aware of your surroundings, be sure of yourself and be brave of heart” (Sun-Times)
  • Governing looks at the controversy over funding the Red Line extension with TIFs in other parts of town
  • Block Club looks at the plan for painted bike lanes on Belmont in Lakeview that won’t connect with LFT (Block Club)
  • Op-ed: Lake County Amtrak station could be an economic engine (Tribune)
  • Orland Park townhome development planned a few blocks east of 143rd Street Metra station (Tribune)
  • New bike light designed and assembled in Chicago features “automotive grade technology” (BRAIN)

