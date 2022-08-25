Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 25

CTA signs $30 million contract to bring dog patrols to the system (Sun-Times)

Advice for staying safe on CTA: “Be aware of your surroundings, be sure of yourself and be brave of heart” (Sun-Times)

Governing looks at the controversy over funding the Red Line extension with TIFs in other parts of town

Block Club looks at the plan for painted bike lanes on Belmont in Lakeview that won’t connect with LFT (Block Club)

Op-ed: Lake County Amtrak station could be an economic engine (Tribune)

Orland Park townhome development planned a few blocks east of 143rd Street Metra station (Tribune)

New bike light designed and assembled in Chicago features “automotive grade technology” (BRAIN)

