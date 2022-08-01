Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 1

No survivors after speeding wrong-way driver strikes van with mother and 5 children on 1-90 (CBS)

SUV driver, 21, crashes into sedan in Park Ridge, killing passenger and critically injuring driver (WGN)

Driver fatally struck man on 4500 block of W. Diversey in Hermosa and fled

CPD officer seriously injured in crash with unlicensed teen at Madison/Central Park (WGN)

NBC Chicago interviews John about our city’s hit-and-run fatality epidemic

Can a new 43 Green TOD revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents? (Reader)

Lake Forest is replacing the bike-ped bridge over Woodland between Western and McKinley

CLA: Lolla results in near-peak ped counts on State Street and elsewhere in the Loop (ABC)

