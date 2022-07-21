Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 21
- Block Club looks at the City Council vote approving the equitable transit-oriented development ordinance
- More coverage of yesterday’s vote against allowing 9 mph speeding near parks, schools (Tribune, Block Club, Sun-Times)
- During debate over speed cameras, UIC professors called for “redesigning streets to slow driving” in a Sun-Times op-ed
- The Council also voted to crack down on drag racing and drifting (doing doughnuts in the middle of intersections) (ABC)
- Arnelis Flores, 14, killed, 4 others injured in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway near Kedzie in East Garfield Park (ABC)
- Metra train struck vehicle during afternoon rush Wednesday in Palatine, no injuries (CBS)
- Chicago City Clerk’s Office announces permanent free city sticker option for veterans (CBS)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.