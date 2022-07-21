Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 21

Block Club looks at the City Council vote approving the equitable transit-oriented development ordinance

More coverage of yesterday’s vote against allowing 9 mph speeding near parks, schools (Tribune, Block Club, Sun-Times)

During debate over speed cameras, UIC professors called for “redesigning streets to slow driving” in a Sun-Times op-ed

The Council also voted to crack down on drag racing and drifting (doing doughnuts in the middle of intersections) (ABC)

Arnelis Flores, 14, killed, 4 others injured in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway near Kedzie in East Garfield Park (ABC)

Metra train struck vehicle during afternoon rush Wednesday in Palatine, no injuries (CBS)

Chicago City Clerk’s Office announces permanent free city sticker option for veterans (CBS)

