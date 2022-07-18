Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 18
- The application for Bike Chicago, CDOT’s free bike giveaway program, will open today at 11:00 am. Visit chicago.gov/bikechicago to learn about eligibility and how to apply.
- Lag in protections for transit workers could hamper hiring and system upgrades (Politico)
- Commentary: CTA stations should have Narcan to prevent opioid overdoses (Sun-Times)
- Lincoln Square affordable housing plan moving forward with more units and less parking (Block Club)
- NYT photojournalist documents experience riding the California Zephyr, which starts in Chicago
- City leaders considering new ordinance to impound vehicles used in street racing (ABC 7)
- Chicago Uber driver recounts carjacking at gunpoint (CBS Chicago)
- Bicyclists, historians will honor 1897 trek of Black soldiers (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
