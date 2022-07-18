Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 18

The application for Bike Chicago, CDOT’s free bike giveaway program, will open today at 11:00 am. Visit chicago.gov/bikechicago to learn about eligibility and how to apply.

Lag in protections for transit workers could hamper hiring and system upgrades (Politico)

Commentary: CTA stations should have Narcan to prevent opioid overdoses (Sun-Times)

Lincoln Square affordable housing plan moving forward with more units and less parking (Block Club)

NYT photojournalist documents experience riding the California Zephyr, which starts in Chicago

City leaders considering new ordinance to impound vehicles used in street racing (ABC 7)

Chicago Uber driver recounts carjacking at gunpoint (CBS Chicago)

Bicyclists, historians will honor 1897 trek of Black soldiers (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

