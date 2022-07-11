Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 11
- Natalie Moore looks at the proposed eTOD ordinance to encourage development near transit on S & W Sides (WBEZ)
- Driver, 60, dies after crashing into Bret Harte Elementary at 56th/Stony Island in Hyde Park (ABC)
- Speeding driver injures 6 people dining in sidewalk cafe of Uproar, near Division/Wells (ABC)
- Man arrested after allegedly trying to hijack an ‘L’ train (NBC)
- Developers try new tacks to rescue large suburban corporate campus by putting them to other uses (Sun-Times)
- MPC hosts Bringing Active Transportation Funding to Your Community free webinar on 7/14
- Pace to hold virtual public hearings about Pulse Dempster Line this Wednesday 7/13 and Friday 7/15
- CMAP and APA host “Changing Demographics: Planning for Population Decline” seminar on 7/27
- Village of Burnham holds its first public meeting to kick off the Burnham Avenue grade separation project on 7/27
- We Keep You Rollin’ holds its 7th annual “Lucas Legacy” bike ride 7/30 in Golden Gate Park
