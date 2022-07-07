Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 7
- Museum Campus working group suggests aerial gondolas and/or monorails, replacing Burnham Harbor with parking (Sun-Times)
- The city has agreed to let NASCAR hold a race through Chicago’s streets, according to new report (Block Club)
- Woman, 28, found dead on Addison Red Line tracks with electrical burn marks early this morning (FOX)
- Police officers, SUV driver injured in Woodlawn crash after officers ran red, reportedly with lights and sirens on (FOX)
- Family of Puerto Rican teen falsely accused of bike theft by off-duty cop, pinned to sidewalk calls for charges (NBC)
- CTA Red Line resuming normal service yesterday, after being diverted to ‘L’ tracks for report of smoke at Harrison (CBS)
- Block Club looks at the city’s first Chicago Mobility Collective meeting
- Ride Illinois’ Illinois Bike Summit will take place on October 12
