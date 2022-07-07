Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 7

Museum Campus working group suggests aerial gondolas and/or monorails, replacing Burnham Harbor with parking (Sun-Times)

The city has agreed to let NASCAR hold a race through Chicago’s streets, according to new report (Block Club)

Woman, 28, found dead on Addison Red Line tracks with electrical burn marks early this morning (FOX)

Police officers, SUV driver injured in Woodlawn crash after officers ran red, reportedly with lights and sirens on (FOX)

Family of Puerto Rican teen falsely accused of bike theft by off-duty cop, pinned to sidewalk calls for charges (NBC)

CTA Red Line resuming normal service yesterday, after being diverted to ‘L’ tracks for report of smoke at Harrison (CBS)

Block Club looks at the city’s first Chicago Mobility Collective meeting

Ride Illinois’ Illinois Bike Summit will take place on October 12

