Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 5

Suspect in custody for Highland Park mass shooting that killed 6, injured dozens, and disrupted Metra service (Sun-Times)

5 wounded in mass shooting in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood, 2 blocks south of King Green stop (NBC)

Hit-and-run Jeep driver killed a male pedestrian early Monday morning at 32nd and Pulaski in Little Village (ABC)

Driver ran red Sunday evening in Dunning neighborhood and injured 6 people, including 5 children ( NBC

Girl, 6, critically injured by teen riding e-bike on sidewalk in 1st serious reported Chicago bike-ped crash in over a decade (ABC)

CPD released video of suspect wanted for fatally shooting 46-year-old man at 79th Red station (FOX)

Boy, 16, charged with shooting woman in arm near 95th Red/Dan Ryan Red stop (FOX)

Kyle Lucas from Better Streets discusses how Chicago should address traffic violence epidemic (ABC)

800 W. Fulton building offers e-scooters for tenants to use for free (Tribune)

Law allowing a lightning-fast $170 boot for illegal parking in private lots could be expanded citywide (Block Club)

Finding peace while riding Amtrak across America via Chicago (National Geographic)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.