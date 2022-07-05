Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 5
- Suspect in custody for Highland Park mass shooting that killed 6, injured dozens, and disrupted Metra service (Sun-Times)
- 5 wounded in mass shooting in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood, 2 blocks south of King Green stop (NBC)
- Hit-and-run Jeep driver killed a male pedestrian early Monday morning at 32nd and Pulaski in Little Village (ABC)
- Driver ran red Sunday evening in Dunning neighborhood and injured 6 people, including 5 children (NBC)
- Girl, 6, critically injured by teen riding e-bike on sidewalk in 1st serious reported Chicago bike-ped crash in over a decade (ABC)
- CPD released video of suspect wanted for fatally shooting 46-year-old man at 79th Red station (FOX)
- Boy, 16, charged with shooting woman in arm near 95th Red/Dan Ryan Red stop (FOX)
- Kyle Lucas from Better Streets discusses how Chicago should address traffic violence epidemic (ABC)
- 800 W. Fulton building offers e-scooters for tenants to use for free (Tribune)
- Law allowing a lightning-fast $170 boot for illegal parking in private lots could be expanded citywide (Block Club)
- Finding peace while riding Amtrak across America via Chicago (National Geographic)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.