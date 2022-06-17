Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 7
- After drivers killed 3 kids, alders argue speed cams, which are proven to save lives, don’t improve safety (Sun-Times)
- ATA director writes to Lightfoot and Biagi asking them to empower CDOT staff to build lifesaving street designs
- California Blue Line station in Logan Square is poised to get $36 million in accessibility upgrades (Block Club)
- Man, 20, in good condition after being stabbed twice in arm on Red Line near 63rd (ABC)
- Metra solicits public input on new strategic plan (Progressive Railroading)
- Take Bike the Streets, a nonprofit volunteer transpo advocacy group based in Gary, offers Build a Bike classes (Tribune)
- How to fight cyclist imposter syndrome, and promote a more inclusive bike community (Bike Lane Uprising)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.