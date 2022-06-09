Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 9
- Bike advocate, parking meter patsy Richard M. Daley, 80, hospitalized after feeling “out of sorts” (Sun-Times)
- Bike rider reportedly struck by trucker this morning at Wilson/Winthrop in Uptown
- Man who previously hid friend’s corpse in garage detonated explosive on Pink Line train near Kedzie (CBS)
- CPD releases images of suspects in beating, robbery of 27-year-old man at Jackson Red station (FOX)
- CRRC Sifang announces delivery of 1st of 400 rail cars after CTA tested 10 prototypes (China Daily)
- Equiticity hosts group scooter rides starting Saturday, 6/18, 10:30 AM at Go Hub, 1901 S. Pulaski
- Black JoyRide hosts a Juneteenth ride Sunday, June 19, 11 AM at Johnson Publishing Building, 200 S. Michigan
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.