Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 9

Bike advocate, parking meter patsy Richard M. Daley, 80, hospitalized after feeling “out of sorts” (Sun-Times)

Bike rider reportedly struck by trucker this morning at Wilson/Winthrop in Uptown

Man who previously hid friend’s corpse in garage detonated explosive on Pink Line train near Kedzie (CBS)

CPD releases images of suspects in beating, robbery of 27-year-old man at Jackson Red station (FOX)

CRRC Sifang announces delivery of 1st of 400 rail cars after CTA tested 10 prototypes (China Daily)

Equiticity hosts group scooter rides starting Saturday, 6/18, 10:30 AM at Go Hub, 1901 S. Pulaski

Black JoyRide hosts a Juneteenth ride Sunday, June 19, 11 AM at Johnson Publishing Building, 200 S. Michigan

