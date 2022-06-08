Hit-and-run driver struck and injured man, 54, on bike in Brighton Park, left plate behind

The male driver of a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu sedan struck and injured a 54-year-old man biking this afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

According to Police News Affairs, at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, the bike rider was heading east on Pershing Road (3900 S.) The driver, who was also traveling east, struck the cyclist from behind near Albany Avenue (3100 W.) and fled the scene.

Chicago: Brighton Park. A man on a bike was hit, taken into CFD ambulance with a head injury. Dispatched as a hit and run crash. #NBCSky5 live @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/XF2KhIEdMI — Mike Lorber (@NBCSky5) June 7, 2022

The victim, who lives about a mile from the crash site, was transported to Sinai Hospital in fair condition with head and shoulder pain, according to police.

According to the traffic crash report narrative, a witness told the responding officers he heard a crash and found the bike rider lying on the ground and saw the driver speeding off. The witness said a license plate was left on the ground belonging to the offender.

The narrative states that officers later spoke to the cyclist, who said he had pulled over near Pershing/Albany and saw the Malibu driver speeding towards him, but could not get out of the way in time before the motorist struck him.

The crash report says police recovered the license plate. Hopefully that, plus any available surveillance camera footage, will help bring the driver to justice.

So far in 2022, drivers have fatally struck three people on bikes in Chicago:

On May 4, 2022, a Nissan Versa sedan driver fatally struck Nick Parlingayan, 22, on his bike at Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues in Irving Park.

On April 16, 2022, an allegedly intoxicated hit-and-run Volkswagen Jetta driver fatally struck Paresh Chhatrala, 42, near Madison and Peoria streets in the West Loop.

On February 28, 2022, a BMW sedan driver ran a red light at Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, fatally striking Gerardo Marciales, 41, on a Divvy bike.

With the past ten days, drivers critically injured people on bikes in West Lawn and Grand Crossing. The West Lawn case was a hit-and-run.