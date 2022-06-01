Recently drivers have critically injured people on bikes in West Lawn and Grand Crossing

Within the past few days drivers struck and critically injured a 54-year-old woman in West Lawn on the Southwest Side, as well as a man, 30, in Grand Crossing, on the Mid South Side.

West Lawn case

According to a community alert released by the Chicago Police Department, on Sunday, May 29, at about 8:45, a woman was riding a bike south on St. Louis Avenue towards 59th Street. The driver of a white Honda SUV was heading east when they struck the bike rider, and then fled east on 59th.

The victim, who lives about a mile south of the crash site, was transported to Christ Hospital in stable-but-critical condition, police said. The crash report states that she suffered a head injury, as well as broken legs and two rib fractures.

The community alert asks nearby residents and merchants to review any surveillance video footage they may have for evidence to help apprehend the driver, and call 312-745-4521 with tips.

A person who witnessed the crash told Streetsblog they were walking east on 59th when the eastbound driver over took them and they saw the woman riding south. “I was thinking, ‘They’re going to crash.'” While the intersection has traffic signal, the witness said they don’t recall who had a red light. They saw and heard the impact. “It was really bad.” The bicycle, which was not a Divvy bike-share cycle, was broken into several pieces.