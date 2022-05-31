Today’s headlines for Tuesday, May 31

Welcome back after the long weekend. We hope everyone was able to enjoy the beautiful weather Chicago had this past weekend. Here are today’s headlines for May 31, 2022:

Chicago cyclists speak out against deadly stretch of Milwaukee Avenue (Tribune)

Pedestrian killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Ashburn (CBS Chicago)

Three hospitalized after car driver was going in the wrong direction on 290 (ABC 7)

More cyclists are being killed by car drivers and advocates say US streets are the problem (WBEZ)

Driver blasts pickup truck through house in Downers Grove (CBS Chicago)

Houseless people turned to CTA stations for shelter during the pandemic and many remain there (Tribune)

Woman shot while riding bicycle near DuSable Harbor (Sun-Times)

US House Rep. Robin Kelly seeks $550K to fund study to preserve Promontory Point limestone (Block Club)

Chicago Sun-Times editorial board says it’s still worth trying to overturn the bad parking meter deal

Ald. Brendan Reilly says fast-tracked casino plan is like the parking meter deal all over again (Block Club)

A NY Times feature worth reading about the Q23 “slow bus” line in Queens

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

