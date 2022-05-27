Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 27
- Chicago and suburban Cook County have moved into High COVID Community Level (City of Chicago)
- Lonely Planet has published a guide to visiting Chicago on a budget and getting around by L
- Local public health officials advise residents mask up on transit and in other public spaces (Sun-Times)
- The South Side’s beloved dancing crossing guard is facing eviction (Block Club)
- The Sun-Times has released a feature story/photo essay on the community in Rogers Park
- Oak Park coalition aims to get everyone housed (Crain’s)
- Man charged in deadly Clinton Blue Line station stabbing (CBS 2)
- Metra restores full Saturday service on seven lines, adjusts UP Northwest schedule (Trains)
- Retired Army colonel plans 1,700-mile bicycle trip to honor soldiers who died under his command (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Streetsblog Chicago will resume publication on Tuesday, May 30. Have a great Memorial Day!