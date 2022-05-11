Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 11
- ATA’s Amy Rynell: If we want drivers to stop killing bike riders on Milwaukee, we need robust PBLs (Sun-Times)
- CPD chief David Brown says more officers will be deployed in CTA this summer (NBC)
- Alleged drunken motorist drove into construction work zone in Lake County, IN early Tuesday (Tribune)
- Sun-Times editorial: Lawsuit challenging excessive traffic ticket fines, late fees gets a boost, and that’s a good thing
- Ald. Reilly compares fast-tracked casino deal to the parking meter contract, wants more time to review it (Block Club)
- Logan Square Neighborhood Association renamed Palenque LSNA in solidarity with Black community (Block Club)
- Block Club compiled memes mocking the super-skinny proposed new 36th Ward. Here are a few of ours.
