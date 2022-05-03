Banasiak, Duckworth, and Moeller honored at ATA awards reception

Duckworth accepted the award via a prerecorded video. “Every day I am appreciative for all of [ATA’s] hard work in helping to make our community’s infrastructure safer and more accessible, no matter if we’re getting down the street by walking, biking, or rolling,” she said.

“Those of us with disabilities are often frustrated by public transportation,” the senator added. “I can’t ride the ‘L’ in Chicago, because I never know if a station is going to be accessible or not. But it isn’t just a problem in Chicago. It’s a problem in Washington D.C., in New York, and for so many of our legacy transit systems. As a strong supporter of public transportation, it’s been frustrating to not be able to rely on these systems myself. But as a senator, I’m in a position to do something about it.”

Duckworth says she discussed the issue with CTA president Dorval Carter, Jr. He told her that, despite the agency’s All Stations Accessibility Program, which outlines a plan for making Chicago transit 100-percent Americans With Disabilities Act compliant by 2038, the CTA could had to prioritize safety projects over accessibility due to limited funding. “So I wrote that act to provide dedicated for accessibility. I’m so proud to have succeeded getting this bill passed into law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law… I want to thank the Active Transportation Alliance for this wonderful award, and let’s continue working together to make it possible for everyone to access transit that will let them live full, engaging, and enriching lives.”

Finally Rynell presented a Public Leadership Award to Illinois state representative Anna Moeller, who represents northwest-suburban Elgin and surrounding comunities. She was the chief sponsor of state legislation to eliminate the previously required 20-percent local match for state-funded pedestrian and bike infrastructure projects. Unjustly, that local funding was not required for driving-related infrastructure. “As a result of this law we’ll see safer street designs, particularly in lower-income communities that have been unable to afford the match requirement,” the executive director noted.