Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 20
- CTA, Pace, Metra, Uber, Lyft, airports lift mask requirements after Pritzker amends state requirement (ABC)
- Help build a transportation platform for Illinois’ gubernatorial election (Active Trans)
- Wilson wants gasoline taxes waived for his next traffic-clogging, polluting mayoral campaign PR stunt (Block Club)
- Yehuala Melkama, 44, fatally struck in Uptown by driver who failed to yield while turning (Sun-Times)
- Cattle-hauling truck driver critically injured in crash on I-80 near Joliet, cattle left roaming highway (NBC)
- GoFundMe started for family of Christian Ruiz, 30, who died after being shot and crashing car into Little Village store
- CPD, CTA respond to letter from Garcia, Durbin on transit crime (ABC)
- How can Chicago suburbs become more walkable and bike-friendly? (Active Trans)
- Truman College hosts #OneTRU Community 3rd Annual Bike Ride Saturday 4/23 at 9 AM
- Happy 4/20 Day. Streetsblog USA asks, “Can we stop stoned driving without ending car dependency?”
