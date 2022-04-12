Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 12
- CDOT unveils game plan for pedestrianizing Cornell, widening other roads near OPC (Sun-Times)
- Could drivers in bike lanes be ticketed if they’re caught on video? 2 alders are considering it (Block Club)
- Metra deploys ‘additional resources’ following Brooklyn subway shooting (NBC)
- Girl 17, critically injured in shooting, crash near Chicago State University (ABC)
- CBS: “More violent crime on CTA, but no answers about how solutions are being deployed”
- “Big improvement” in Metra rail service to, from Woodstock train station (Woodstock Independent)
- New online Buffalo Grove bike registry could help police reunite people and their wheels (Tribune)
- Chicago Mag: Waukegan, Elgin, Aurora, Joliet developed on their own, but we absorbed by suburban sprawl
-
A guide to using the Lakefront Trail with kids, and fun stuff to do along the way (Chicago Parent)
