The great motor divide: How our obsession with cars has driven us apart

At the next stop, on Damen just north of Taylor, another elderly Latino man in a wheelchair and his daughter got on. A Black woman in her forties immediately stood up and folded up her seat to make room for the man in the wheelchair. A young white woman offered up her seat to the man’s daughter, and the same sociable woman translated the interaction, helping the daughter explain she wanted to stand to better assist with her father’s wheelchair. There was a palpable sense of cooperation and goodwill on the bus, and multiple people had gotten a natural shot of feel-good hormones by helping execute the intricate choreography.

When was the last time you witnessed this kind of prosocial exchange between strangers on the Dan Ryan? How about while someone was parallel parking on Ashland?

A few days later, on the #50 bus going north to Wicker Park, an adorable Black toddler who was almost certainly a Gerber Baby as an infant played peek-a-boo with the white couple behind him as his great aunt rolled her eyes and said, “He knows he’s cute, that’s the problem.” She chatted about the snow, the mayor, and the current ward remap process with two Black women, the ice sufficiently broken by the adorable antics of her grand nephew. Going over the Eisenhower, the same woman helped clear up confusion between the driver and two riders in the back about which stop they wanted.

Again, have you ever witnessed strangers chatting like this on Lake Shore Drive? How about at a traffic signal? The only words I’ve ever heard exchanged between drivers of private cars, whether on the expressway or neighborhood street, were words I cannot repeat here.

During this era of racial tension, fear of the Other, and what can sometimes seem like the end of civility itself, these prosocial interactions between strangers of different races and classes almost seem like a relic of another time. They remind me that social conditions have not always been what they are now, and while the social ills we face have complex histories and manifold causes, how we get from place to place plays no small role. Transportation by private car fails the city socially, while transit’s built-in opportunities for contact and cooperation are tools we desperately need to leverage in order to learn how to live together again.

Jan Gehl, Danish architect and master maker of Cities for People, writes in his eponymous book that, “Passive ‘see and hear’ contacts provide the background and springboard for other forms of contact. Through watching, listening, and experiencing others, we gather information about people and society around us.” The knowledge we gain by experiencing others with our senses in close proximity, unmediated by a windshield, is a quiet understanding that those who differ from us are merely going about their lives just as we are. Furthermore, as Gehl points out, this passive exposure is the prerequisite “stuff” that more involved interaction comes from. What was initially a one-off, brief conversation repeats itself over time and a casual acquaintanceship is born.

These interactions help a culture at its boiling point (re)discover common ground and breathe a collective sigh of relief. The sky is not falling and you can still have a nice conversation on the bus with a stranger, no matter who they are. This public familiarity with one another counteracts suspicion and fear, forces which thrive off of separation and isolation of one group from another. This kind of public trust can only occur through frequent, regular exposure to broad swaths of society, something we experience each time we hop on the bus or train.

The virtues of transit are the deficiencies of private car transportation in mirror-image. Automobiles not only replace contact with isolation, but also replace opportunities for cooperation with competition. Driving pits us against each other to compete for space on the road, and makes every trip a race against the clock and each other. This experience is too much for many of us to handle – all of us can easily recall the last time we honked, cursed, or flipped the bird at another driver, witnessed it, or had it happen to us. Aggression on the road is so intense it often spills over onto the sidewalk or crosswalk, posing a fatal risk to those on foot.

In fact, the number of pedestrians killed by drivers has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as Americans have been driving less. Although most of us won’t admit to road rage, driving in a large city like ours leaves many of us feeling agitated and stressed. With our brains and bodies overwhelmed, the factor that ultimately catalyzes our bad behavior is the anonymity we assume inside our cars, which causes us to act in ways we never would in plain view. For many of us, it is within this antisocial environment that our most frequent contact with strangers takes place.